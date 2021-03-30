A three-run sixth inning for the Lindsay Lane Christian Lions and a solid starting pitching performance by Seth Mitchell proved to be too much for the Fairview Aggies, as the Lions came away with their 13th victory of the season Monday winning by a final score of 6-2.
Mitchell’s final line was five innings of work, two runs allowed, two walks and five strikeouts.
The Lions got on the board first in the game. Micah Perkins singled to right field in the second at-bat of the game. Sam Hogue doubled to left field, driving in Perkins to give the Lions a quick 1-0 lead. After Hogue stole third, Alexander Cook drove him in on a sacrifice fly to left field. At the end of the first inning, it was 2-0.
The Aggies inched closer in the third inning, scoring one run, but in the bottom half of the inning Cook came through again with a RBI groundout to bring the Lions to 3-1 at the end of the third.
Another RBI single by the Aggies brought them back within one in the fourth, but every time they got closer, the Lions made sure their momentum didn’t last.
After a leadoff walk to Hogue in the sixth and Cook reaching on an error, Benjamin Frasier hit a two-run double to bring both runners home. After a single by A.J. Davis, Frasier was able to steal home in Ray Anderson’s at-bat, bringing the score to 6-2.
“We played good fundamental baseball today, and our pitching was stellar by Seth Mitchell and A.J. Davis who came in to close,” LLCA head coach Charles Morrison said. “We got some timely hits by Sam Hogue and Ben Frasier to score some big runs across the plate. We challenge our guys to get a little better every day, and I think the boys did that.”
The Lions finished with seven hits. Frasier, Perkins and Davis each had two hits, with Hogue adding one hit and one RBI. Cook and Frasier led the team with two RBIs apiece.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.