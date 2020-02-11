Lindsay Lane falls in sub-regional round

Lindsay Lane Christian's historic girls basketball season came to an end Monday night with a 56-49 loss to Valley Head in the Class 1A sub-regional round game.
The Lions won its first ever area championship Saturday with a 65-30 victory over R.A. Hubbard that allowed the to host the sub-regional game, but the height advantage of Valley Head was the difference, as the Tigers claimed numerous offensive rebounds that allowed them to get second-chance points.
“I thought maybe there were some over-the-back fouls that didn't get called, but I'm not going to make it about the refereeing,” Lindsay Lane coach Rick Wright said. “But if we could have secured those rebounds, that gives us extra possessions.”
Valley Head took a 12-7 lead after one quarter and expanded it to 14-7 early in the second before Lindsay Lane went on a 10-2 run to take a 17-16 lead. However, the lead was short-lived, as Valley Head answered with a 10-0 run of their own to go into halftime up 26-17.
The second half was a series of runs, with Valley Head taking a big lead only to see Lindsay Lane rally back to make the score close.
Valley Head led 35-25 before the Lions scored the final six points of the quarter to cut the score to 35-31 after three.
But the Tigers started the fourth quarter strongly, and took its largest lead of the game at 52-37 with 1:55 remaining.
Lindsay Lane didn't give up though. The Lions scored 10 straight points to cut the lead to 52-47 with 40.2 seconds left. The biggest moment of the game came when Valley Head missed a free throw, but the Tigers' Kallie Ingram grabbed the offensive rebound and was fouled. She hit both free throws to put Valley Head up by seven with 39.2 seconds left, and Lindsay Lane never got within five points the remainder of the game.
“We battled back and worked hard to cut it down to five,” Wright said. “I'm proud of the great season and great effort from the girls. We have never gotten to this level before, and to be able to host a sub-regional is key for our program.”
Madelyn Dizon led Lindsay Lane with 18 points, while senior Audra Putman scored 16 in her final game. Wright substituted Putman in the final seconds so she could get one last ovation from the crowd.
“I wanted the crowd to recognize her career and give her a standing ovation,” Wright said. “She's been incredible for me as a coach, being a leader on this team. I hate to see her go out this way, but I wanted the crowd to show her the love we have for her.”
Class 4A
Rogers 66, West Limestone 32
West Limestone hung right with the defending Class 4A state championship for a half, but a third-quarter scoring drought put an end to the Wildcats' upset hopes in the sub-regional round.
West trailed just 13-12 after one quarter and 28-20 at halftime, but Rogers outscored the Wildcats 24-4 in the third quarter to pull away for the comfortable victory.
Senior Cassidy Winer led West Limestone with 13 points in her final game, while her sister, freshman Carlie Belle Winter, scored eight.
Rogers was led by Brooke Jones with 18 points.
In Monday's other sub-regional game involving a local school, West Point defeated East Limestone 57-50 in Class 5A.
