Lindsay Lane players dedicate season to coach's wife

Lindsay Lane's volleyball team is enjoying another great season, which included a Class 1A, Area 15 championship. But the Lions players have learned there are some things much more important than the final score.
Coach Alex Dizon's wife, Callie, was recently diagnosed with breast cancer and begins chemotherapy treatments today. The Dizon family is a huge part of Lindsay Lane volleyball, with Alex coaching the varsity team, his daughter Madelyn playing on the varsity team and his younger daughter on the middle school team.
When the players found out about Callie's diagnosis, they banded together to show the family just how much they mean to them.
The players showed their support by organizing a “pink out” at the area tournament Monday night, with students wearing pink shirts and the players wearing pink shoelaces. They also put up a sign behind the bench that said, "We Stand With Callie."
“I didn't say anything to the girls (on the team) about (the diagnosis), but after practice the other night they huddled up, prayed and said they wanted to do a pink out for her,” Alex Dizon said. “We really didn't say much about it, but I think one of Callie's friends put it on Facebook, and then the girls wanted to do something. It is very special for us.”
Senior volleyball player Audra Putman said the Dizon family has been a huge part of building the Lindsay Lane volleyball program to where it is now, and the players wanted to give them support right back.
“Since he's helped us on this journey, from what our volleyball program used to be to being a state contender now, we wanted to help them on their journey as well,” Putman said. “Their family just means a lot to us, and Miss Callie is really involved with the team. She's one of our biggest encouragers, so we wanted to do something for her. She's going to be a big fighter. We want to play the rest of this season for Callie.”
Callie Dizon said the support the volleyball players have shown for her is typical of the Lindsay Lane school community.
“It's just the way Lindsay Lane is a family, and it just means the world to me,” she said. “This is what Lindsay Lane is all about. All of their prayers have given me a peace that I didn't think I could even have. It absolutely gives me a lot of comfort and support.”
Alex Dizon said the way his players have rallied around his family made what was already a special season even sweeter.
“It is special, especially near the end of the season,” he said. “Winning area and celebrating with the team and the family has been really good for us. It keeps us busy and focused. The Lindsay Lane community and Athens community has been fantastic. The support from the parents and players has been so moving for us.”
Callie Dizon will still be there supporting the girls as they try to make it to the Class 1A state tournament in Birmingham for the second consecutive season. She knows the girls will be playing not only for a state championship, but for her.
“It's just a group of the sweetest girls and families, and I just appreciate their support so much,” she said. “They are just a great group of girls. When they put their mind to it, there's nothing they can't do.”
