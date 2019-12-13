Tommy Murr might be the most recognizable name in Class 1A basketball in North Alabama, but he's not the only Murr hooping it up for Lindsay Lane this season.
His sister, freshman Lindsey Murr, can score the ball as well, and she had her best career game Wednesday afternoon in leading the Lions to a 62-51 victory over R.A. Hubbard in a Class 1A, Area 15 game.
Lindsey Murr scored a team-high 22 points, including 17 in the second half, as the Lions raced out to a 31-13 halftime lead and cruised to a victory that puts them 5-5 overall and 3-0 in area play.
Lindsay Lane was consistent offensively throughout the game, scoring either 15 or 16 points in each quarter.
Madelyn Dizon finished the game with 17 points for Lindsay Lane, with 15 coming in the first half. As R.A. Hubbard's defense keyed on the junior sharpshooter, Lindsey Murr was able to take over offensively in the second half.
Cara Glass added eight points for Lindsay Lane, while Ava Whitmire had six points and six rebounds in the win.
R.A. Hubbard was led by Alexandria Orr, who scored a game-high 24 points.
Boys
Lindsay Lane 73, R.A. Hubbard 66
Lindsay Lane boys team overcame a halftime deficit with a huge third quarter to take a seven-point win Wednesday afternoon over R.A. Hubbard.
The Lions improved to 7-4 overall and 3-0 in Class 1A, Area 15 with the victory.
Lindsay Lane trailed 35-26 at halftime but outscored R.A. Hubbard 24-10 in the third quarter for a five-point lead. Lindsay Lane then kept the Chiefs at bay in the fourth quarter to close out the victory.
Tommy Murr scored 31 of his 46 points in the second half to key the Lions' comeback. Amar Fuqua scored 10 points for the Lindsay Lane, while Charlie Morrison added nine points.
R.A. Hubbard was led by Tyrus Johnson with 22 points.
Lindsay Lane's boys and girls teams will play at Athens Bible tonight.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.