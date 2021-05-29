Angela Kahler, a Lindsay Lane Christian Lions junior, was chosen to be on the North All-Star Tennis Team that will participate in the 2021 AHSAA North-South All-Star Sports Week scheduled for July 19-23.
The teams consist of 2022 rising seniors that were selected by a special coaches committee through nominations collected by AHSAA school member coaches.
The golf and tennis teams are the newest all-star teams, participating for the first time in 2019. The event was not held in 2020.
Other events scheduled during All-Star Sports Week include volleyball, boys’ and girls’ soccer, boys’ and girls’ basketball, cross country, baseball and softball.
The North boys and girls dominated in the tennis competition 8-1 in 2019.
