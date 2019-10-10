Lindsay Lane's Murr commits to Lipscomb

After two years of talking with college coaches and visiting campuses, Tommy Murr has made his college decision.
The Lindsay Lane Christian Academy senior, who has basically rewritten the basketball record books not only at Lindsay Lane but also in high school basketball in Alabama, announced Tuesday night he is committed to play basketball at Lipscomb University in Nashville.
He picked Lipscomb over Troy and Samford.
“There are a lot of different things that go into making such a significant decision,” Murr said. “This decision won't just affect the next four years, but the rest of my life after that. I was aware of how big a decision it was, so there was a lot of careful consideration looking at each school and picking out what we really loved. After a lot of prayer with my family, I thought Lipscomb would be the best fit for me in every aspect.”
Murr set an AHSAA single-season record last year by scoring 1,442 points, and he currently ranks third on the AHSAA's all-time scoring list with 4,210 points. He is on pace to not only become the AHSAA's all-time career scorer this season, but also to completely smash the current record. He is fewer than 600 points shy of the current career points mark.
Murr was offered scholarships by Lipscomb, Troy, Samford, Indiana State and Tennessee Tech. He whittled the list down to three schools before selecting Lipscomb.
Lipscomb is a mid-major basketball program that has enjoyed recent success in the Atlantic Sun Conference. The Bisons made their first ever trip to the NCAA Tournament in 2018 after winning the Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament, and then enjoyed a strong run in the NIT last year.
Lipscomb won four games in the NIT to advance all the way to the finals, defeating major conference teams NC State and Wichita State before falling to Texas in the championship game in New York City's Madison Square Garden.
Murr said the feeling on Lipscomb's Nashville campus was unlike anything he had experienced anywhere else.
“The first time I stepped on that campus and stepped on that (basketball) floor and played with the (Lipscomb players), it was like a surreal feeling of being home,” Murr said. “It was a different feeling with the guys, the way they took me in. You'd have thought we'd been friends our whole lives.”
Murr said new head coach Lennie Acuff, formerly the head coach at the University of Alabama in Huntsville, played a huge role in the decision. Acuff coached UAH for 22 years before being named Lipscomb's coach April 24.
“Coach Acuff is such a genuine man, and I think he really cares about me in every way,” Murr said. “Not just my talent, but I think he wants to grow me to be a better man.”
While the phone call to Acuff to tell he he was committing to Lipscomb was a happy one, the calls to the coaches at Troy and Samford were more somber, as Murr broke the news he would not be signing with them.
“Every school in my top three, you get attached to those coaches,” Murr said. “They become big parts of your life and become personally invested in you and your family. It was extremely tough to have those conversations, but I was at such peace with my decision it made it a whole lot easier.”
Murr's father, Steve Murr, the head of school and boys basketball coach at Lindsay Lane, said he is proud for his son and for the school to have an athlete be able to play collegiately.
“I'm excited about what this has done for Lindsay Lane,” he said. “Lindsay Lane has a really bright future even after Tommy leaves. A lot of times schools will have a great player come through and then drop off after he leaves. But people see Tommy's success and what can happen when you work hard. We've got several kids looking to follow Tommy in that way, and hopefully they will and that will continue to be a tradition at Lindsay Lane.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.