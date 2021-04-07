Coming off a tough 7-6 loss to the Athens Bible Trojans Monday, the Lindsay Lane Christian Academy Lions bounced back Tuesday, sweeping the Trojans in a doubleheader with 10-3 and 10-0 victories at Lindsay Lane Christian Academy.
“Monday’s contest was a great baseball game to watch if you’re a fan of baseball,” Lindsay Lane Christian Academy head coach Charles Morrison said. “My hat is off to ABS, as I thought they played a really good game. Their players made the plays when they needed to, and they pulled out a close win.”
LLCA’s Micah Perkins started on the mound for the Lions in the first game Tuesday against ABS, going four innings and allowing five hits, three earned runs and one walk with four strikeouts. Ben Frasier pitched the final three innings, giving up four hits, no runs and one walk with four strikeouts.
The Lions had 10 hits in the game. Frasier had three, while Perkins and Alexander Cook had two. Jackson Carter, Max Morrison and A.J. Davis finished with one hit each. Cook tallied four of the 10 RBIs, Davis had two, and Sam Hogue added one. Three of the 10 runs given up by Athens Bible were unearned.
Eli Olree started for the Trojans, going five innings and giving up 10 hits, 10 runs, seven of them earned, and two walks with five strikeouts.
Athens Bible had nine hits in the first game. Drake Richter led his team with three. Kacen Pierce and Eli Heibert had two hits each. Olree and Luke Thrasher had one apiece. Pierce accounted for two of the RBIs, and Thrasher had the third.
In the second game, it was more of the same for the Lions. Seth Mitchell was the starter for LLCA, going five innings, allowing three hits, no runs and one walk with one strikeout. ABS’ starter, Cody Graviett, went three and one-third innings, giving up five hits, four runs, four earned runs and four walks with one strikeout. Seth Leopard came in for relief of Graviett, allowing three earned runs. Richter came in for relief of him and allowed four hits, three runs, three earned and one walk with one strikeout.
Of the nine hits that the Lions put together, two came from Ben Frasier along with two RBIs. Davis also put together a two-RBI game on a two-run home run in the first. Perkins, Carter, Mitchell, Hogue and Ray Anderson each added one hit and one RBI.
Connor Abernathy, Heibert and Graviett each had one hit for the Trojans.
“Our boys came out ready to play baseball and played much cleaner games,” Charles Morrison said. “The signature of our team this year has been pitching and defense, and they finally got back on track with no errors and only three walks in two games. Our defense stepped up and made all the plays. Our bats finally got going, which was encouraging to see.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.