Lindsay Lane takes win over Clements

After a tough start to the season last Friday, all the Lindsay Lane Christian Academy girls basketball team needed was a little home cooking.
The Lions opened their home season Tuesday night with a 60-48 victory over Clements High School, which is something coach Richard Wright was pleased to see after they lost 65-35 at Belgreen Friday night.
“We got off to a shaky start on the road Friday, and I think they had a lot of nerves in the first game,” Wright said. “I told the girls they were in panic mode, and I didn't understand why. So, it was good to turn around tonight in a home game. I think playing at home gave them a better comfort level. We still had a slow start, but then we turned it around pretty quickly.”
Lindsay Lane trailed 12-10 after one quarter, and still led only 20-19 with just over 2 minutes remaining in the second quarter. But, the Lions finished the first half on a 10-3 run and took a 30-22 lead into halftime.
Madelyn Dizon hit a 3-pointer and four free throws early in the third quarter to push Lindsay Lane's lead to double figures. Dizon finished with a game-high 26 points, four assists and four steals.
“She is definitely our best outside shooter and she's rounded out other parts of her game,” Wright said. "She is becoming a complete scorer, and that's really beneficial for us.”
Clements cut the lead to 39-30 with just over 2 minutes remaining in the third quarter, but ninth grader Lindsey Murr scored 10 straight points to push the lead to 19 points after three quarters.
Murr hit two 3-pointers, a jumper and a layup in the last 90 seconds of the quarter to put Lindsay Lane up 49-30. She finished the game with 14 points and eight rebounds.
“That's a third scorer for us, so that's great,” Wright said. “We lost our third leading scorer from last year, so for Lindsey Murr, as a ninth grader to step up and score some points, that really takes us to a different level.”
Lindsay Lane stretched the lead out to as many as 20 points before emptying the bench late.
Senior Audra Putman added 11 points and five rebounds as she returned from an ankle injury she suffered in the state volleyball tournament.
“We've got some senior leadership with Audra Putman, and she did a good job tonight,” Wright said. “She's coming off an ankle injury, and I thought she did a very good job in the second half, settling down and executing better.”
Clements was led by Jenny Trent and Anslee Gordon, who each scored 8 points.
Lindsay Lane boys 95, Clements 74
Three players scored in double figures for Lindsay Lane, as the Lions blew by Clements in a 21-point win Tuesday night.
Tommy Murr led the way with 48 points, while Amar Fuqua scored 19 points and Charlie Morrison added 17.
The Lions led 24-16 after one quarter and outscored the Colts 21-12 in the second quarter to pull away. Murr then scored 16 points in the third quarter to make sure Lindsay Lane didn't fall victim to a comeback attempt.
Clements was led by Shane Starnes, who scored 25 points. Deonte Crenshaw added 15 points, while Dylan Patrick chipped in 13.
