It was a clean sweep in the 1A Area 15 tournament for the Lindsay Lane Lions volleyball team Tuesday. LLCA defeated Oakwood 3-0 followed by a 3-1 victory over Decatur Heritage 3-1.
The Lions lost the first set 25-21, but came back with three straight wins of 25-20, 25-18 and 25-15.
Lindsey Holland totaled 34 kills, 33 digs and 10 assists. Haley Grace Waltman had 21 kills, 25 digs, 13 aces and 13 assists. Lindsey Murr tallied 13 kills and six blocks while Chole Ruble finished with a team-leading 30 assists between the two matches.
The Lions will be back on the volleyball court in Huntsville next week in the Super Regionals.
