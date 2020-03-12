LLCA's Putman chooses basketball, BSC

Most high school athletes who are recruited to play collegiately only have to decide which college to sign with. Lindsay Lane Christian Academy’s Audra Putman had an even more difficult decision.
The two-sport star had to choose between basketball and volleyball after being offered scholarships for both. She eventhally decided to go with her first love of basketball and signed with Birmingham Southern College in a signing ceremony in the LLCA gym last week.
“It was really hard for me having to choose between both sports, but the (Birmingham Southern) coaches made it so much easier on me. I just know I’m going to fit in with the program. I’ve been working for this since I was in sixth grade to play college ball, no matter what the sport and the level.”
Putman had an offer to play volleyball from Covenant College and an offer to play both sports at Blue Mountain College. But when she looked hard at the situation, she knew basketball was the sport she loved to play the most.
“Basketball was my first love and my passion,” Putman said. “I guess I always felt like it was hard to admit that basketball was my favorite. I always feel like there’s so much more to learn, and I have a natural talent for basketball.”
Putman certainly made her mark on the Lindsay Lane basketball program. She played for the varsity team for six years and was a captain from her freshman year onwards. She finished her career with 1,659 points and 824 rebounds, and she helped lead the Lions to their first area championship in 2020.
When Rick Wright became the team’s head coach before Putman’s sophomore year, he knew she would be a special player and leader.
“I met Audra the spring of her freshman year, and that following fall, her class of sophomores were the oldest players I had on the varsity team,” Wright said. “As a 14-to 15-year-old freshman, she had to step up and be a team leader from day one. I put a lot of responsibility on her as a team leader and she never wavered or shied away from that. I really appreciated that about her.”
Putman said she chose Birmingham Southern not only for the basketball program, but for how the school would help her reach her goal of becoming an English teacher.
“I see so many opportunities to take different career paths and make connections in Birmingham,” Putman said. “Birmingham Southern allows for so many different opportunities for internships and studying abroad. That’s ultimately what helped me make this decision. Where am I going to have the best chance to advance my career path and opportunity to get my dream job?”
Birmingham Southern wasn’t originally Putman’s top choice, but when she visited the school, it quickly became the place she knew she wanted to be.
“Once I visited Birmingham Southern and saw the team energy and atmosphere, the love on the team and the great relationship they have with the coaches, it drew me in and made me want to visit more and more,” she said. “And then on the academic side, looking at classes, residence life and job opportunities really attracted me as well.”
