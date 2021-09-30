Lindsay Lane Christian Lions senior volleyball player Lindsey Holland committed to continue her academic and athletic career at Huntington College in Montgomery.
Through Tuesday's area match at Woodville, Holland leads the team with 241 kills on the season. She has 132 assists, 58 aces, 174 digs and 20 blocks. The Lions are currently ranked seventh in 1A volleyball rankings, holding a 19-10 record.
Holland also had an offer from the University of Mobile before committing to Huntington College.
