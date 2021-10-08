The Lindsay Lane Lions volleyball team continued to roll, winning 18 of their last 19 matches, including Thursday's wins over Central-Florence 2-0 and Elkmont 2-1. LLCA currently holds an overall record of 29-11.
The Lions took the first set against Central-Florence 25-19 followed by a 25-21 victory to sweep the Wildcats in straight sets.
After losing the first set 26-24 to Elkmont in the second match, the Lions bounced back to win the next two sets 27-25 and 15-13 to seal the victory.
LLCA's Lindsey Holland had 21 kills, 35 digs and 15 assists in the two matches. Haley Waltman had 20 kills, 25 digs and four blocks. Chloe Ruble led the team with 21 assists.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.