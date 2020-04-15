Three local athletes were honored in a statewide scholarship program Monday, and although they didn't take home the top prize, they still received scholarship money and the honor of being recognized by one of the top scholarship programs in Alabama high school sports.
The 35th annual Bryant-Jordan Student Athlete Awards Program was held Monday night, but due to the COVID-19 crisis, the regular banquet was canceled and the awards ceremony was televised over the Alabama High School Athletic Association TV Network's flagship station WOTM TV and webcast over the NFHS Network.
A total of 104 high school regional senior honorees were recognized and awarded more than $380,000 in scholarships.
Each of the seven classifications were broken down into eight regions, except for Class 7A, which consisted of four regions. Each region had two winners who advanced to try and take home the state prize.
Three of those 104 athletes hailed from Athens or Limestone County. One of Class 1A, Region 8's winners was Athens Bible's Nic Ulrich. Class 5A, Region 8 was represented by Ardmore's Natalee Emerson, while one of the winners from Class 6A, Region 8 was Athens High's Jaelen Cates.
Each school in the AHSAA nominates a senior athlete for the Bryant-Jordan Student-Athlete Awards. A committee of school principals then selects the area winners to be submitted for regional competition, and school administrators in each region are responsible for determining the region winners.
The region winners are put into competition before a selection committee to determine the winner in each class. Class winners are then compared to determine the top scholar athlete and top achievement winner in the state.
The scholarship program, named in honor of the late coaches Paul “Bear” Bryant of Alabama and Ralph “Shug” Jordan of Auburn, recognized 52 regional scholar-athlete winners selected for their excellence in athletics and academics and 52 achievement winners chosen for their ability to overcome major obstacles during their high school careers.
Each of the 104 regional winners, including Ulrich, Emerson and Cates, received a $3,000 scholarship; the 14 class winners received an additional $3,500; and each overall state winner received an additional stipend of $4,000. In total, the 104 Bryant-Jordan Regional Winners collectively received $325,000 overall from the Bryant-Jordan Foundation.
Phil Campbell High School’s Ben Williams, Pleasant Valley High School’s Kamryn Sparks and Elmore County High School’s Hayden Holton were selected the overall state winners.
Williams was named the Larry D. Striplin Jr. Scholar-Athlete of the Year Award. Sparks and Holton were named co-winners of the Ken and Betty Joy Blankenship Student Achievement Athlete of the Year Award.
This was the 35th awards program, which had a small beginning in 1986. The Bryant-Jordan Student -Athlete Scholarship Program was established by the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in partnership with the AHSAA. It has awarded, in total, more than $10 million in scholarships to more than 3,000 student-athletes across Alabama.
