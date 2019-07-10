Local athletes to compete at All-Star Week

Eight local athletes will participate in five different sports in Montgomery next week at the Alabama High School Athletic Association's All-Star Week.
All-Star Week runs July 15-18 and includes all-star games in football, volleyball, cross country, baseball, softball, soccer and basketball. All games will be in Montgomery.
This year's All-Star Week will also debut all-star contests in tennis and golf. All the sports will feature rising senior all-stars from the north against the south, except for football, which has recent graduates participating in the game.
The boys basketball game will feature two local standouts — East Limestone High School's Austin Harvell and Lindsay Lane Christian Academy's Tommy Murr. The game is 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, at Alabama State University's Dunn-Oliver Acadome.
Two locals will also play in the softball game. Ardmore High School pitcher Sydney Hall and Athens Bible School utility player Aubree Todd were chosen for the honor. The softball game will be a doubleheader played at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, at Lagoon Park.
The cross country race will also feature two Limestone County athletes. West Limestone High School's Cassidy Winter was chosen to compete in the girls race, while Athens High School's Guy Greenhaw will race in the boys event. The girls cross country race is 7 a.m. Wednesday, July 17. The boys race will follow at 8:30 a.m. Both races will take place at Auburn University-Montgomery.
Volleyball and girls golf will have one local athlete each. Athens Bible's Mackenzie Davis is the first Trojans volleyball player ever selected to the all-star game, while Clements High School golfer Abigail Baker will represent the Colts in the girls golf event. The golf tournament is 8:30 a.m. Thursday, July 18, at the Montgomery Country Club, while the volleyball game is 4 p.m. Thursday at the Montgomery Multiplex.
All-Star Sports Week was introduced in 1997 as part of the AHSAA's annual summer conference. Before then, only football and boys basketball all-star games were played.
Over the next few years, the soccer competition was added to the All-Star Week along with girls basketball, volleyball and softball. Cross country was added in 2016, with tennis and golf added this year.
