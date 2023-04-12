Local student athletes were recognized this week at the 35th Bryant-Jordan Awards Banquet in Birmingham.
Athens’ Troy Young, Elkmont’s Nick Chambless, and Ardmore’s Drake Chittam were honored for their athleticism and excellence in the classroom.
Young, a swimmer, won the achievement award for Region 8 Class 6A.
”Congratulations to Athens High School Senior, Troy Young, for being named Class 6A Student-Athlete Achievement winner in the Bryant-Jordan Scholarship Competition,” Athens High School posted. “He was awarded a $3,000 scholarship as a Regional winner and an additional $3,500 scholarship as a Class winner.”
Chambless, a football and soccer player, won the scholar athlete award for the Region 8 Class 3A.
“We are so proud of Nick for being honored at the Bryant Jordan Award banquet tonight,” Elkmont High School posted to their Facebook page.
Chittam, a runner, won the achievement award for Region 8 Class 5A.
“We’d like to congratulate Drake Chittam for being the Region 8 winner for the Bryant Jordan Student Athlete Achievement Scholarship Award, and his coach, Brenda Morrow, for her dedication and hard work,” Ardmore High School posted after the banquet.
The News Courier has featured Young in a previous article on April 4 and it can be found online at enewscourier.com “Wheelchair-bound Athens Senior inspires others through swimming, academics.” Chambless and Chittam will also be featured in upcoming editions of The News Courier.
According to AHSAA, 96 scholarships are awarded each year to high school seniors. The program awards over $800,000 in scholarships.
The Bryant-Jordan Program initially offered the scholar athlete scholarship when it began in 1986. AHSAA says on their website the Achievement Award was added in 1989. “This award is designed to reward the student-athlete who achieves beyond his/her ability both academically and athletically or who may have overcome some obstacle or hardship to achieve success,” the website states.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.