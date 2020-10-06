The Friday night lights will be turned off this week, as every school in Athens and Limestone County has rescheduled its games for Thursday night due to forecasted inclement weather.
Hurricane Delta reached Category 4 status Tuesday and is expected to bring heavy rain and wind into Limestone County Friday, so schools made the decision to move their games to Thursday to avoid risking having games canceled due to severe weather.
The only game not affected by Hurricane Delta is Ardmore at East Limestone, which was already scheduled for Thursday.
The other two games scheduled to take place in Limestone County that were moved are East Lawrence at Clements and Wilson at West Limestone.
Athens at Buckhorn, Elkmont at Danville and Tanner at Falkville will also be played on Thursday night instead of Friday.
All games are scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m.
