Local golfer places 3rd in world championship

Adalyn Pike wasn’t actually born with a golf club in her hand. It just seems that way.
The Athenian first picked up a golf club when she was 2 years old, started playing competitively when she was 6, and now, at age 11, she has finished in third place in a field of more than 70 golfers at the U.S. Kids World Championship in Pinehurst, North Carolina.
The tournament was an invitation-only international event, which attracted players from all over the world. Pike earned her spot in the tournament by performing well in the 2019 Kids Golf Huntsville Tour.
She shot under par in multiple tournaments and was the girls tour champion in the ages 10-11 division, which earned her the invite to the World Championship.
Pike competed in the girls 11-year old division and shot 71-80-70 to finish in third place at 5-over 221. Sophia Cherif Essakal won the tournament at 3-under 213, while Angelina Pacheco finished second at even-par 216.
Pike said being able to compete as well as she did against players from around the world was one of the best experiences she’s had.
“I feel amazing,” she said of her performance. “It was really cool and fun to meet different people. I had such a great time.”
The success is not new to Pike. She already recorded two hole-in-ones, which she credits to “a lot of practice and some luck.” She started out going to the golf course at Canebrake Club with her father Andy and mother Austin. Now, they are the ones going with her.
“I really enjoy being out there (on the course) and being with my daddy,” she said. “He’s my caddy. He’s really good. He just helps me with my swing and coaches me.”
Austin Pike said once Adalyn began playing golf, she and Andy couldn’t keep her off the course.
“When she was little, we’d take her with us and she’d play around on the putting greens,” Austin said. “She grew into it, and we bought her some clubs and signed her up for lessons, and the rest is history. She plays golf every single day. She asks to go every day and practices really hard.”
While many kids Adalyn’s age are hanging out with their friends or checking out the latest social media craze, she spends most of her time on the golf course, working on her game.
“She’s definitely a unique child,” Austin said. “That’s where she wants to spend her time. We’ve tried to get her to do other sports for variety, but she just loves golf. That’s her favorite thing to do.”
Adalyn can’t bask in her third-place finish at the U.S. Kids World Championship for long. She has a busy few weeks ahead. She will play in a local tournament at Canebrake Club this weekend before heading to Mississippi for the Gulf Coast State Invitational at the Diamondhead Country Club. She won her age group in the two-day tournament last year with a 4-under 120.
After this year’s tournament, she’ll head to Selma to play in another tournament.
Adalyn hopes her success on the youth tour is just the first step in a long and productive golf career, like her favorite professional golfer, Lexi Thompson.
“I want to be a pro and play on the LPGA Tour,” she said. “I’m going to keep working hard, and hopefully, that will happen one day.”
