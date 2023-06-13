Quez Watkins, former Athens Golden Eagle and current Philadelphia Eagle, hosted his third annual summer football camp at Athens Stadium on Saturday, June 3.
The 25-year-old wide receiver is getting ready to enter into his fourth season in the NFL, and is coming off of a season that saw his team make it all the way to Super Bowl LVII. Though the Eagles came up just short of a world championship a few months ago, Watkins still finds time to give back to the kids in his hometown.
“We are all one big family here, everything is about family for Quez,” longtime trainer, and relative of Quez Watkins, Rod Byrd said. “I know he is looking forward to bringing a lot of positive attention to the Athens area for a long time to come.”
Watkins was joined by family and friends to help instruct the young camp goers, ages 6-16. He also brought with him Eagles teammate, and another Limestone local, Reed Blankenship.
“It’s crazy that those two guys, from Limestone County, are both on the same NFL team,” Athens head varsity football coach Cody Gross said. “It speaks volumes to their character that they continue to give back to their community.”
The two NFL players serve as role models to the young kids in attendance, and prove that they can achieve the most ambitious of dreams, like playing professional football at the highest level.
“This was big for him to come back to his city and do something of this caliber for free to the athletes,” Byrd said. “He has a personal and positive image, and uses it to give back to the kids.”
Byrd added over the years that he has known Watkins, he could see how huge accomplishments and great success was just around the corner for the Athens native.
“Quez put in the work, he didn’t go to the biggest college, but he made it,” Byrd said. “So these kids that go to the camp can see him as the perfect image of success from where they are from.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.