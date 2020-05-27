The Alabama High School Athletic Association might have canceled July All-Star Week festivities in Montgomery due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is still honoring worthy athletes by naming the teams that would have participated in the competition.
The Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association (AHSADCA) hosts the annual All-Star event, which is held in conjunction with the AHSAA Summer Conference. The summer conference will take place virtually this year, while the all-star games were canceled.
Late last week, the AHSADCA released the boys and girls soccer and softball teams for the North-South All-Star Game, which would have taken place in mid-July. The rosters for boys and girls basketball, volleyball, football and cross country were released earlier this year.
All-Star Week was to take place July 13-18 and include all-star games in football, volleyball, cross country, baseball, softball, soccer, basketball, golf and tennis. Each sport features rising senior all-stars from the north against the south, except for football, which has recent graduates on the roster.
Representing the boys soccer North All-Stars from Limestone County is Tanner midfielder Nehemias Vicente, who had five goals and seven assists for the Rattlers in the shortened 2020 season.
The North All-Star softball roster features a player and coach. Ardmore catcher Raegan Clem was selected after hitting .282 with 16 RBIs and a home run in the Tigers' shortened season, while Elkmont head coach Mary Jane Hobbs was selected as a member of the North coaching staff.
One local girls basketball player was selected to the North All-Star team, while a local coach would have led the North All-Star boys team.
East Limestone's Jirah Rogers was selected as an all-star after also being named to the Class 5A second team All-State following her junior season. Rogers averaged 19.0 points and 8.4 rebounds per game in helping lead the Indians to a Limestone County championship. She has 2,545 career points.
West Limestone boys basketball coach Justin Taylor was tabbed to coach the boys North team after leading the Wildcats to the Class 4A Northwest Regional final. West, which was state runner-up in 2019, came within a whisker of making it back to the state tournament but lost the regional final to Brooks in overtime.
