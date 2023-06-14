Several local high school baseball players were recognized in the Alabama Sports Writers Associations 2022-2023 All-State Baseball team.

2A First Team

Ray Anderson - Lindsay Lane, P, Senior

Alex Cook - Lindsay Lane, IF, Junior

3A Second Team

Mykell Murrah - Elkmont, P, Senior

4A Second Team

Colin Patterson - West Limestone, P, Senior

Cooper Phillips - West Limestone, C, Senior

6A Honorable Mention

Jack Elliot - Athens, DH, Junior

