Several local high school baseball players were recognized in the Alabama Sports Writers Associations 2022-2023 All-State Baseball team.
2A First Team
Ray Anderson - Lindsay Lane, P, Senior
Alex Cook - Lindsay Lane, IF, Junior
3A Second Team
Mykell Murrah - Elkmont, P, Senior
4A Second Team
Colin Patterson - West Limestone, P, Senior
Cooper Phillips - West Limestone, C, Senior
6A Honorable Mention
Jack Elliot - Athens, DH, Junior
