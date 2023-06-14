Several local players were named to the Alabama Sports Writers Association 2022-2023 All-State Softball team.

6A First Team

Haley Waggoner - Athens, C, Sophomore

Morgan Stiles - Athens, IF, Junior

Mya Clark - Athens, UTL, Senior

5A First Team

Ella Singletary - Ardmore, P, Senior

AG King - Ardmore, DH, Sophomore

5A Honorable Mention

Sara Sanders - Ardmore, C, Senior

Ellie Riley - Ardmore, DH, Sophomore

4A Second Team

Lilly Bethune - West Limestine, DH, Sophomore

4A Honorable Mention

Addie Wallace - West Limestone, DH, Junior

1A Second Team

Cana Vining - Athens Bible School, UTL, Senior

