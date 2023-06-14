Several local players were named to the Alabama Sports Writers Association 2022-2023 All-State Softball team.
6A First Team
Haley Waggoner - Athens, C, Sophomore
Morgan Stiles - Athens, IF, Junior
Mya Clark - Athens, UTL, Senior
5A First Team
Ella Singletary - Ardmore, P, Senior
AG King - Ardmore, DH, Sophomore
5A Honorable Mention
Sara Sanders - Ardmore, C, Senior
Ellie Riley - Ardmore, DH, Sophomore
4A Second Team
Lilly Bethune - West Limestine, DH, Sophomore
4A Honorable Mention
Addie Wallace - West Limestone, DH, Junior
1A Second Team
Cana Vining - Athens Bible School, UTL, Senior
