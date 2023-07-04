Athens’ premiere youth soccer club, CottonTown United, will head overseas later this month for a weeklong tournament in Hjørring, Denmark.
More than 50 countries will be represented at the Dana Cup Tournament from July 24-29, with more than 100 teams from around the globe participating, according to CottonTown United club director Craig Stults.
“I’m just excited for the opportunity for these young kids,” Stults said. “They are going to get to experience a whole new culture and be exposed to people they never would have met if it wasn’t for the sport of soccer.”
Stults also expressed his excitement to be able to see the club he helped create go out and compete against the best of the best from various different countries.
“You are going to get your African teams, your European teams, your South American teams and possibly even your Asian teams, so it is a very popular multicultural event.” Stults said, “I think this tournament will give the kids a unique insight into the game, and also extreme confidence to know they are among the best in the sport.”
The club plans to bring 15 girls with them on a plane ride across the Atlantic, with almost all of their parents going as well. Nine of the girls headed to Denmark will be current CottonTown United players, most of which played on the 2010/2011 club team this past season.
“Understandably some of the older kids were apprehensive about going because of how far away it is,” Stults said. “We weren’t sure if we were going to be able to get a team together to go until we asked the younger kids. They jumped at the opportunity.”
This will be the first competition CottonTown United has ever planned out of the country, and though they have traveled far for their tournaments in the past, the club has never experienced a trip that will traverse nearly 9,000 miles.
“There’s inevitably going to be some culture shock for the kids and parents going,” Stults said. “It will feel like a whole new world over there for everyone going, but it will be an experience they will never forget.”
