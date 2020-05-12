The high school soccer season may have been canceled halfway through due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but some local soccer players received some good news when they were announced to the All-State team chosen by the Alabama High School Soccer Coaches Association.
Most of the All-State first and second teams were made up of Class 6A and 7A players. However, several local players from numerous classifications were named All-State honorable mention.
On the boys side, Athens and Tanner led the way with six selections each, while West Limestone had three selections.
The Golden Eagles had a mixture of youth and experience in the selections. Forward Adan Gonzalez and midfielder Bryan Lagunas were freshmen, while midfielders Mark Salgado and Cesar Sanchez, defender Kevin Jurado and goalkeeper Juan Campuzano were seniors.
Tanner had a team full of upperclassmen this year, and it showed it their All-State honorable mention selections.
Midfielders Richard Rosas and Gonzalo Rubio were seniors, as was goalkeeper Emanuel Gonzalez, while defender Frankie Vicente and forward Nehemias Vicente were juniors. The only underclassman was sophomore forward Manuel Felipe.
West Limestone's selections were all upperclassmen as well. Forward Shane James and midfielder Richie Grimes were seniors, while midfielder Maiko Bartmann was a junior.
On the girls team, Elkmont and Tanner had six selections each, while Clements, East Limestone and West Limestone each had one selection.
Elkmont's selections featured three seniors in defender Jazmin Ristau and midfielder Claudia Allen and Guadalupe Salgado. Junior selections were defender Stephanie Villa Marcial and Millie Hernandez, while sophomore midfielder Daisy Hernandez rounded out the list.
Tanner's selections also featured three seniors in forward Alexa Cortez and defenders Nayeli Ramirez and Miran Cortez. Midfielder Samantha Moreno was selected as a junior, while sophomore midfielders Bryonna Castrejon and Yamilet Mendoza also made the list.
East Limestone senior forward Emily Edelman was also named All-State honorable mention, as was West Limestone senior midfielder Katherine Medrano and Clements junior forward Leslie Gonzalez.
