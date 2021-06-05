Recent graduates Elizabeth Waldrep of Athens High School and Ethan Keeton of East Limestone High School were recognized as the 2021 recipients of the Bama Zack Memorial Scholarship. Each will receive $1,500 that will be applied to college tuition.
Waldrep will be attending University of North Alabama in the fall where she will major in elementary education. Keeton will be attending Auburn University where he will major in mechanical engineering.
Harold Anthony Greene, better known locally as “Bama Zack,” passed away Jan. 5 after being hospitalized in November 2020 due to complications from COVID-19.
This scholarship is designed to continue the memory of Bama Zack Greene through the annual recognition of two Limestone County/Athens City (boy and girl) graduating seniors planning to pursue a post-secondary education at an accredited technical college or university.
Greene was born July 5, 1963, in Limestone County and graduated from Athens High School in 1981. He got his nickname of “Bama Zack” because he was an avid Alabama Crimson Tide fan.
“Bama Zack” was the sports director of the Cooper & Company show beginning in 2009. He was also a co-host of Applebee’s Tailgate Talk on WKAC.
He performed play-by-play duties for Playaction Sports’ coverage of local basketball and baseball games. He was a fixture on the sideline of Ardmore and East Limestone football games for many years. He was always friendly and good spirited. Bama Zack is regarded as a true Limestone legend.
The Bama Zack Memorial Scholarship golf tournament is scheduled for Thursday, July 22, at Canebrake Club. All proceeds will be applied to the scholarship fund. If interested in sponsoring or playing in the golf tournament, please contact Garth Garris at 256-777-6530 or garthgarris@me.com for more information.
