Local teams prepare for regional volleyball tourney

Five local teams will be competing in the North Super Regional volleyball tournament at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, beginning today.
Athens Bible, Lindsay Lane Christian, Elkmont, East Limestone and Athens all either won or finished runner-up in their respective area tournaments to book their places in the super regional.
Athens Bible and Lindsay Lane were area champs. They will face off against the runners-up from other regions in the Class 1A super regional. ABS will play Area 12 runner-up Marion County, while Lindsay Lane will play Area 10 runner-up Sacred Heart Catholic. Both games are at 10:15 a.m.
Should both teams win their first-round game, they would face off against each other in the quarterfinal at 5 p.m. Only the top four teams from the regional make the state tournament, so only one local team has a chance to advance.
In Class 4A, Elkmont finished runner-up in Area 15 and will play Area 10-champion Jacksonville in the first round of the super regional at 2 p.m.
East Limestone advanced from Class 5A, Area 16 as the runner-up and will play Area 9-champion Pleasant Grove at 9 a.m. in the first round.
Athens High was defeated by Muscle Shoals in the championship match of the Class 6A, Area 15 tournament, but still punched its ticket to the super regional as runner-up.
The Golden Eagles will play Area 10-champion Homewood at 11 a.m. Friday in the first round of the Class 6A Super Regional.
All tournaments are single elimination.
