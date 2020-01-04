Athens has become a bit of a volleyball hotbed in North Alabama over the past several years, and three local players who played a part in that success were given a statewide honor last week.
Two players from Athens Bible School and one player from Athens High School were named All-State players by al.com, which puts out the statewide volleyball list each season.
Athens Bible senior setter Mackenzie Davis was named the Class 1A player of the year, while senior middle hitter Izzy Todd was named to the Class 1A All-State team.
Athens High junior outside hitter Alli Williams was named to the Class 6A All-State team and was also named to the Super All-State Team, which compiles the best players regardless of classification.
“It was really exciting, but it was definitely something that I didn't get all by myself,” Williams said of the Super All-State honor. “I had help from my team and my coaches. It was exciting for all of us.”
Williams had 667 kills, 98 digs and 24 aces for the Golden Eagles in helping lead the team to the Class 6A state tournament in April, Marsh's first season as head coach.
Marsh said Williams wasn't just a great player on the court, but also a team leader.
“Early on, we did some leadership training and let the girls vote on who they thought were the leaders,” Marsh said. “They voted for Alli, and she went to some leadership training. They looked to her not only for her skill set, but her leadership ability, too. It's really encouraging to have a player that talented also be one of the leaders and one of the hardest working. She was one of those kids in the summer who was also asking to stay longer and get some extra work in. She does more than what's asked of her.”
Williams said she enjoyed being in a leadership role on the team, and hopes the team can advance even further during her senior season.
“It was really cool to see all the different ways I could step up and help the team,” Williams said of the leadership training. To really just help everybody see the goal and help everybody be on the same page to make that goal a reality, which was to make it to state. It was cool to see the steps to be a better teammate and better leader for everybody else.”
Davis had 763 assists, 274 kills, 222 digs and 107 aces from the setter position. She has been a starter for Athens Bible since her eighth-grade year, and is the latest in a long line of family members to play volleyball for the Trojans.
Her mother, April Davis, played and coached for ABS for many years, and her aunt and cousins played for the Trojans as well.
“It's definitely a family tradition for them,” Athens Bible coach E.A. Winland said. “April played and coached here, she had and aunt Teresa who played, and also three cousins who played for April. She is the last one of the family at this time. I think this is a great way to end that family legacy on a high. It shows how much work as a family they have put in through the years.”
Todd racked up 378 kills, 67 blocks, 278 digs and 73 aces as middle hitter for ABS and was named to the Class 1A All-State team.
“Izzy is an incredible talent as a middle hitter,” Winland said. “I'm really proud of how far she's come. She is an incredible athlete, and I'm excited to see where she goes from here. She helped lead our team in kills during every match we played. She was one of those senior leaders we couldn't have done without this season.”
