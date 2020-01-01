Local wrestling team finding success

Three nights a week, more than 50 area youths gather at the Athens High School gymnasium to engage in physical combat.
No, it's not some young version of Fight Club — it's the North Alabama Elite Wrestling team working to teach youngsters the finer points of one of the world's oldest sports.
The hard work paid off recently, as the team took seven wrestlers to the Dixie Nationals in Atlanta, with four being named Dixie National All-Americans by placing in the top six of their individual events.
Sanchir Edington and Silas McCarthy placed third, while Kiyan Simon was fourth and Marcelo Simon was fifth. Brice Beasley, Austin Campbell and Jaxton Unger also competed at the Dixie Nationals.
“This is a home-grown Athens organization,” coach Jason Guyton said. “We are doing big things on a big stage right now. This was a USA Wrestling tournament with a lot of kids wrestling for the first time. Having All-Americans is a huge accomplishment.”
The club has been around since 2014, and currently has 55 wrestlers ages 5-13, according to club president Erica Unger. Most of the wrestlers are from Athens, but some are from Decatur, Madison, Huntsville and Muscle Shoals.
“We are well-represented in the North Alabama area,” Unger said. “The national average for wrestling turnaround (meaning the kids who return year after year) is 60%. We try really, really hard to create a family atmosphere within our club so more than 60% will come back next year. With wrestling being such a close contact sport, they do create a close brotherhood and sisterhood. That sets us apart from other teams.”
Unger said wrestling is enjoying its highest growth period over because it teaches the basic athletic skills that athletes have to learn in many other sports.
“What people don't know is a lot of people who wrestle also play other sports, such as football, basketball, track and soccer,” Guyton said. “Wrestling is important because it's one of the old school sports. It really develops the child as a whole, mentally, physically and their inner self. Wrestling is a sport that gets them involved.”
Of the club's 55 members, there are just two girls. Unger said the club is trying to recruit more girls to a sport she said she wishes she had been involved in when she was younger.
“We've talked about doing all-girl clinics to try to get more girls interested in this great sport,” Unger said. “I wish I had been able to wrestle as a little girl. It would have done wonders for my confidence and self-image, which are two things many girls struggle with.”
The club practices Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6-8 p.m. at Athens High School.
It will host a North Alabama regional tournament Saturday, Jan. 25 at the Athens High main gym. Wrestling will start at 9 a.m. and continue most of the day.
Guyton said wrestling is so much more than just a physical sport. It teaches many other important things.
“The mental aspect, even for kids in the 6-8 age groups, is so important because a lot of times it determines success and failure rates,” Guyton said. “We work with the kids and encourage them to believe in themselves. If they feel like they want to give up, they have a reason not to. It seems like all of our kids are buying into that.”
