Three local young golfers got the chance to play in the Alabama Boys State Junior Championship this week and represent themselves well against some of the best youth players from around the state.
Tristin Wisener, Jackson Mitchell and Nolen Wolfe competed in the event out of Canebrake Club in Athens. Wisener finished with a score of 13-over 226 and tied for 30th out of 127 golfers in the 14- to 18-year-old age division.
The tournament took place at Indian Hills Country Club in Tuscaloosa.
Mitchell shot back-to-back scores of 81 and missed the cut in the 14- to 18-year-old age division, while Nolen Wolfe finished ninth in the 12- to 13-year-old age division with a score of 33-over 246.
All three were some of the youngest players in the tournament, as they will all be entering ninth grade this fall.
Wisener is a student at Hartselle High School, while Mitchell attends James Clemens and Wolfe is a student at Athens High. It was the second prestigious tournament the three have competed in this summer.
In June, they competed in the Future Masters in Dothan, where they competed against players from around the country.
