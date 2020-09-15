Hundreds of runners descended Saturday on Oakville Indian Mounds Park in Lawrence County for the Chickasaw Trails Invitational.
Four local schools had runners participate, with athletes from Athens, West Limestone, Lindsay Lane Christian and Athens Bible putting in performances.
Athens was the only local school to participate in the large schools division, with the Athens boys finishing 27th of 43 teams in the team competition.
Athens’ top runner was Josh Jurhs, who finished with a time of 18:59.17. Max Porter was next with a time of 19:05.91, while Asa Savoie finished with a time of 19:11.35 and Drew Grose had a time of 19:22.04.
On the girls side, Athens freshman Caroline Mallette had an outstanding race, placing 24th with a time of 20:21.17. Fellow freshman Ella Marlowe was the next Golden Eagles finisher, with a time of 24:36.45.
Athens finished 23rd of 33 in the team competition.
The small schools division was broken down into Class 1A-2A and Class 3A-4A. On the girls side, West Limestone’s Katie Serrato was the top local finisher, placing seventh in the Class 3A-4A race in a time of 21:51.44. The Wildcats finished ninth in the team competition out of 11 teams.
In the 1A-2A race, Lindsay Lane Christian’s Sydney Perkins took home a top-10 finish, placing seventh wiuth a time of 23:45.38. Eighth-grade teammate Ruby Callan was not far behind, finishing 12th with a time of 24:09.82. The Lions finished fourth in the team competition.
Athens Bible didn’t participate as a team, but had a few runners competing as individuals. Claire Sandlin was the top Trojans finisher, placing 27th with a time of 26:02.67.
On the boys side, Lindsay Lane Christian’s Henry Woodall was the top small school finisher, placing 8th in the 1A-2A race, with a time of 18:58.08. Athens Bible’s Jack Bradford finished right behind in ninth, with a time of 19:04.48.
Joseph Graves was the next Lindsay Lane finisher, placing 32nd with a time of 21:20.86, while Eli Fortenberry finished 34th for Athens Bible with a time of 21:26.95.
The Lions placed sixth in the team competition, while the Trojans came in eighth.
In the Class 3A-4A race, West Limestone placed 17th of 21 in the team competition. The top Wildcats finisher was freshman Aidan Webster, who placed 61st in a time of 20:31.75. Daniel Puckett wasn’t far behind, placing 85th in a time of 21:20.74.
