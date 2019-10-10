Athens Bible School's Nicolas Ulrich put on a great performance at the Jesse Owens Classic cross country meet Saturday at the Oakville Indians Mounds Park in Oakville.
Ulrich, a senior competing in the boys green division, finished third among 293 runners in a time of 17:11.72. Ulrich finished just 10 seconds out of second place and was one of only two local runners to break the 18-minute mark.
Ulrich's third-place finished helped the Trojans finish 16th in a 28-team field. The second runner to finish for ABS was Christopher Waddell, who placed 81st in a time of 19:36.31.
Lindsay Lane Christian Academy and Tanner also competed in the green division, placing 20th and 22nd respectively.
Lindsay Lane was led by Brady Anderson, who finished 19th in a time of 17:59.31. Henry Woodall placed 69th in a time of 19:21.24. Richard Rosas was Tanner's top finisher, placing 52nd in a time of 18:57.21. Leonardo Rosas was next with a 95th-place finish in a time of 20:03.58.
In the girls green division, Tanner's Yami Mendoza was the top local finisher, placing 41st in a field of 182 runners with a time of 23:32.37. Mendoza competed as an individual in the meet as Tanner did not have enough runners to compete in the team competition.
Athens Bible placed 16th in the team competition, with Jessie Green the top Trojans finisher. Green placed 64th in a time of 24:38.98. Teammate Jolie Green was 82nd in a time of 25:19.94.
Lindsay Lane Christian had three runners competing as individuals. Sophia Thackston was the top Lions finisher, placing 90th in a time of 25:35.54.
West Limestone's boys and girls teams competed in the bronze division. Three girls competed as individuals, with Cassidy Winter leading the way. Winter finished 30th in a field of 312 runners with a time of 22:03.72. Teammate Katie Serrato was right behind, placing 37th in a time of 22:13.89.
The West Limestone's boys team finished 33rd in the team competition out of 44 teams. The Wildcats were led by Levi Jackson, who finished 160th in a field of 530 runners in a time of 19:32.55. Ethan Navas placed 185th in a time of 19:51.84.
