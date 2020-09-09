Football isn't the only outdoor high school sport being played this fall. Cross country runners are out in full force competing as fast as they can to improve their times and finishing positions.
Several local runners competed at the Pepsi XC Challenge in Moulton last weekend. The event had a large school and small school division for boys and girls.
In the small school boys division, Elkmont's Alex Kuntz was the top local finisher, placing fifth in a field of 192 runners with a time of 18:11.91. Lindsay Lane Christian's Henry Woodall wasn't far behind, finishing 17th in a time of 18:50.85. Lindsay Lane had a second runner in the top 50, with Xander Morrow placing 49th in a time of 20:48.00.
West Limestone had two top-50 runners as well, with Aidan Webster placing 40th in a time of 20:26.72 and Christian Smith coming home 50th in a time of 20:49.39.
Athens Bible was represented by Jack Bradford, who placed 31st in a time of 19:51.22.
In the team competition, West Limestone placed 10th out of 19 teams, while Elkmont was right behind in 11th. Runners from Lindsay Lane and Athens Bible competed as individuals as neither school had enough runners to compete in the team competition.
Ardmore was the only local school to compete in the large school competition. Carter Richardson was the leading Tiger runner, placing 38th in a field of 131 runners with a time of 18:58.08. Ardmore's next finishers were Drake Chitam, who was 71st in a time of 20:31.39, and Hayden Hogan, who was 76th in a time of 20:53.64.
Ardmore placed 10th in the large school boys team competition.
On the girls side, West Limestone's Katie Serrato was the top local finisher, placing fifth in the small school race in a time of 21:48.84. Lindsay Lane Christian's Sydney Perkins also placed in the top 10, coming home ninth in a time of 22:57.90.
Other top-50 finishers were Athens Bible's Jessie Green and Jolie Green. Jessie Green was 22nd in a time of 23:38.27, while Jolie Green was 43rd in a time of 24:37.11.
Lindsay Lane's top finisher was Ruby Callan, who placed 23rd in a time of 23:39.95, while Elkmont was led by Millie Hernandez, who came in 40th in a time of 24:21.33.
In the team competition, Lindsay Lane Christian placed sixth in a field of 11 teams, while Athens Bible was right behind in seventh.
In the large school race, Ardmore's Addison Tiemann and Aynslee Malone both placed in the top 30. Tieman was 24th in a time of 23:12.47, while Malone was 27th in a time of 23:39.50.
