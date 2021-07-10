Rocket City's Luis Aviles Jr. launched his fifth home run in three games in the bottom of the ninth to power the Trash Pandas to a 7-4 walk-off win Thursday over the Montgomery Biscuits.
With a 4-4 tie in the bottom of the ninth, Rocket City's Ray-Patrick Didder reached on a walk to put the winning run on base. A couple batters later, Torii Hunter Jr. hit a single to put two runners on with two outs. Aviles then blasted a 364-foot, walk-off, three-run shot over the left field wall to bring home a Trash Pandas victory.
Montgomery put the first run on the board in the top of the first on an RBI single from Joey Roach to score Xavier Edwards off of Rocket City starting pitcher Aaron Hernandez.
The Trash Pandas tied things up at 1-1 in the bottom of the frame as Aviles opened the bottom half of the inning off with a 370-foot solo home run to right.
Three innings later, the Trash Pandas used the long ball again to take the lead in the fourth. Mitch Nay led off with a walk. Izzy Wilson followed Nay's free pass with a two-run home run for his team-leading 14th home run of the season. A couple batters later, Ibandel Isabel powered a 471-foot towering home run blast to left, the longest home run in Toyota Field history, to give the Trash Pandas a 4-1 lead.
Montgomery's Cal Stevenson got one run back in the top of the sixth with a solo home run off Hernandez. In his 5 1/3 innings pitched, Hernandez allowed two runs on six hits with four walks and three strikeouts.
Nathan Bates came in relief of Hernandez on the mound for the Trash Pandas. The Biscuits tallied two runs to tie the game at 4-4 off of Bates in the seventh. Bates managed to keep the score at 4-4 with a scoreless eighth and Oliver Ortega did the same in the ninth. Ortega got the win.
Aviles went 2-for-4 with two home runs, one no more important than the walk-off in the ninth to seal the victory for Rocket City. He also had four RBIs. Wilson had two hits with two RBIs.
Wednesday's game
Montgomery 4, Trash Pandas 2
Despite a solid start on the mound by Rocket City starting pitcher Reid Detmers, the Trash Pandas took a 4-2 loss in extra innings Wednesday at the hands of the Montgomery Biscuits at Toyota Field.
With a 2-2 tie in the 10th, Trash Pandas reliever Boomer Biegalski gave up a two-out RBI single to right to Montgomery’s Garrett Whitley scoring Moises Gomez with the go-ahead run. Whitley eventually came around to score after an error by the Trash Pandas to give the Biscuits a 4-2 lead that would ultimately hold.
In the bottom of the 10th, with the Trash Pandas getting two runners on base, Montgomery’s reliever Alex Valverde managed to work around the base runners and escape with a Biscuits victory.
Detmers, who was making his final start before heading to Denver, Colorado, to take part in the All-Star Futures Game being held Sunday, was stellar on the mound. In his four innings of work, he allowed just one hit while walking none and tallying seven strikeouts.
With two outs in the bottom of the third, Trash Pandas' Aviles launched a solo shot to left for his third home run in two games to give the Trash Pandas a 1-0 advantage.
Montgomery tied the game at 1-1 in the top half of the fifth on a solo home run off the bat of Ford Proctor.
Rocket City retook the lead of 2-1 in the bottom of the frame as Aviles hit an RBI double off the center field wall to score Didder. In the top of the sixth, Whitley hit a solo home run over the left field wall to tie the game up at 2-2.
Biegalski and Biscuits reliever Cristofer Ogondo kept that 2-2 score intact through nine innings before the Biscuits scored the winning runs in extra innings. Biegalski gave up four runs, three earned, on six hits with no walks and nine strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings.
Aviles drove in both of the Trash Pandas runs going 2-for-4. David MacKinnon also had two hits.
