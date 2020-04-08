Looking back: 2008 baseball team stands as ABS' best ever

Athens Bible School has a long and rich history of baseball excellence. But as hard as it may be to believe, only one team stands alone in the history of the program as a state champion.
The 2008 ABS baseball team did something no other team has done — bring home the blue map state championship trophy.
“We've finished runner-up six times (1980, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2009 and 2014), but 2008 is our only state championship,” ABS baseball coach Bill Murrell, who just finished his 50th season, said. “That was a very special team.”
Murrell said one of the keys to the team was experience. In 2005, Murrell started two eighth graders and three freshmen. They took their lumps then, but by the time they were juniors and seniors, they were ready to contend for a state title.
But it took more than talent and experience, Murrell said. It also took unselfishness from every player in order to allow the team to be the best it could be.
“It's just so many players that worked together for the betterment of the team,” Murrell said. “We had unselfish players who put the team ahead of their own individual stats. We also had some great assistant coaches — Coach Billy Hall, who finally retired this year, and Coach Brad Murrell, both former players of mine. Billy graduated in 1978 and Brad in '98. Both came back to help coach.”
The 2008 Athens Bible team cruised through the regular season with a 19-4 record and breezed through the first two rounds of the playoffs, sweeping both Waterloo and Sulligent in best-of-three series.
The third round took the Trojans to Gaston High in Etowah County.
Pick a card
Murrell knew Gaston's coach didn't want to put his top pitcher up against Athens Bible's ace Joseph Baker. He would hope to split the first two games by pitching his top pitcher against ABS' second pitcher, sophomore AJ Price, and take his chances in a third game.
So Murrell used his years of baseball experience and came up with a clever way to make sure Baker would be able to face Gaston's ace: He filled out two lineup cards.
“I had the (lineup card) with the left-handed pitcher (Baker) in my left hip pocket and my right-handed pitcher in my right hip pocket,” Murrell said. “The home team gives his lineup card to the umpire first (in a pre-game meeting). Then, the umpire will turn to me and ask for mine. I had told my assistant that if I reach in my right-hand pocket, get AJ ready to pitch; and if I reach in my left-hand pocket, get Joesph ready.”
When Gaston's coach produced his lineup card and handed it to the umpire, Murrell saw the ace pitcher's name was not on it. So, he reached for his right pocket and pulled out the lineup card with Price's name on it.
“I wish I had a video of their coach's expression when I pulled out that lineup card,” Murrell said with a laugh. “I think it blew his mind. And then AJ went on to pitch a no-hitter and we won 10-0.”
Baker pitched the second game against Gaston's ace, going the distance in a 4-2 victory that sent ABS to the semifinals against Shoals Christian.
Going for the win
The series started off poorly, as ABS was rocked 14-5 in the first game. Price continued his outstanding postseason form and pitched another shutout in the second game, with the Trojans winning 11-0 to set up a winner-take-all third game.
Since Price pitched six innings in the second game, he had one more inning left in him during the series according the the rules at the time. With ABS clinging to an 8-6 lead in the seventh inning of game three and Shoals Christian having the bases loaded, Price was called on to get the final out.
With two strikes, Price reared back and blazed a fastball past one of Shoals Christian's best hitters to end the game and send the Trojans to the state finals in Montgomery against Providence Christian.
Both games in the finals were high-scoring. Athens Bible broke open a close game with four runs in the top of the sixth inning of the first game to win 13-8 and put them one win away from the elusive state title.
In the second game, the Trojans trailed 5-4 in the bottom of the fifth inning but scored seven runs in the frame to take a commanding lead.
Providence scored two runs against a tiring Price in the top of the seventh to close within four. Murrell then made the call to put shortstop Connor Brown on the mount to pitch and try to get the final outs.
“He had a pitch we called 'Big Nasty,' which was a knuckle curve,” Murrell said. “(Providence) had gotten a couple of hits off him and he seemed nervous. I went out there to talk to him and told him to throw Big Nasty, get a ground ball and get us out of this mess. He threw it, the batter hit a three-hopper to AJ at third, and he threw it across to Joseph Baker at first base for the final out.”
Baker was named the Class 1A Pitcher of the Year and State Finals MVP, while Murrell was named 1A Coach of the Year. Will Stinnett was selected All-State first team, while Price and Jordan Pugh were named All-State honorable mention.
Murrell said after holding up the red map runner-up trophy so many times, it felt great to finally receive the blue map state championship trophy.
“We finally got to get the big prize,” he said. “As the old saying goes, we didn't have to go home a bridesmaid.”
