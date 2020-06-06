Looking back: Tanner took unexpected title in 2011

Chris Whitt has a lot of fond memories gleaned from his 26 years coaching the Tanner boys basketball team. But one sticks out in particular: the 2011 state championship team.
It was a team that maybe wasn’t as talented as some of Whitt’s previous groups, which had come close to a state title but fell just short, but it was also a team that got hot at the right time and rode that momentum to Tanner’s first state title since 1986.
“Was it the most talented team I had? Probably not,” Whitt said. “We had talent with the likes of Matthew Hines, Tray Cosby and Greg Maclin, but they were all young 10th and 11th graders. I really didn’t think making a (state championship) run like we did would be our goal, but everything just started clicking at the right time.”
Ironically, Whitt said it was a loss that really got the team going. Tanner was soundly defeated by West Limestone, 61-51, in the Limestone County tournament semifinal, knocking the Rattlers out of the tournament long before they were expected to.
Whitt said the loss hurt but seemed to motivate his players to step their game up as the postseason neared.
“It’s like that game just woke us up,” Whitt said. “From the county tournament through the area tournament and on to the postseason, things really started clicking. Basketball can turn on a dime. It can turn so fast and go both ways. You can be playing really well and one bad thing happens and it sinks your season, or you can flip a bad season around. Not that we were having a bad season, but it flipped at the right time.”
Tanner rolled through the area tournament, but its season almost came to a premature end in the subregional game against Lexington. The Rattlers led 33-13 in the first half but lost concentration and let Lexington come back. The Golden Bears took a 52-50 lead late in the fourth quarter before Tanner closed strong and slipped away with a 59-55 win.
“We were really beat against Lexington in the subregional and found some way to pull it out,” Whitt said. “Our season really could have ended at that point, but we found a way. I guess it was meant to be that year.”
Tanner dispatched its two opponents in the Class 2A Northwest Regional, defeating Cold Springs 78-69 in the semifinal and Mars Hill 70-62 in the final to advance to the state tournament in Birmingham.
Tanner got past Lanett 79-72 in the state semifinal to advance to the final, where they would face overwhelming favorite Barbour County. The Jaguars had blown out Sand Rock 80-41 in the semifinal and featured a 6-foot-9 center and 6-6 forward, height not usually seen in Class 2A.
“Barbour County was like a small college team,” Whitt said. “They had height we had not seen all year. Nobody expected us to win that game.”
The game seemed to be going according to script, as Barbour County took an 11-point lead in the fourth quarter. However, Maclin, who had missed his first 13 shots of the game, hit the most clutch shots of his career late in the fourth quarter to pull Tanner close.
Maclin sank a 3-pointer to pull Tanner within 49-46 with 2:18 remaining, then hit another trey to pull the Rattlers to within 51-50 with 1:23 left.
Barbour County missed a free throw with 31 seconds left to give the ball back to Tanner, and Hines was fouled with 12.2 seconds left.
He went to the free throw stripe with Tanner’s state championship on the line and calmly sank both shots to put the Rattlers ahead for the first time since the first quarter.
Barbour County turned the ball over on its next possession, and Hines was fouled against with 2.6 seconds remaining. Once again, he nailed both free throws to put Tanner up by three points and basically seal the victory.
“Tray Cosby had a steal in the fourth quarter and hit a three, Greg Maclin hit a couple of big threes and, of course, Matthew Hines hit those four free throws in a row to put us ahead,” Whitt said. “It was just clutch for those things to happen like that.”
Whitt said it was ironic he would finally win his first state championship as Tanner’s coach in a year where the team wasn’t expected to challenge for a title.
“We had played for the state title in 1998 (losing 70-66 to Keith) and came close again with another good team in 2007 when R.C. Hatch beat us by one point (74-73 in the semifinal),” Whitt said. “We had so many good teams (previously), I think we kind of caught everyone off-guard that year.”
Another thing that made the 2011 championship so special for Whitt is the fact his two sons, Zach and Blake, and nephew Landon Stephens were on the team.
“Blake was just a freshman I had brought up from the junior varsity team for the playoffs, but Zach and Landon played quite a bit that year,” Whitt said. “They came up as managers over the years, so they were always sitting on the bench at the regional and state tournaments. They had a close-up view of winning and losing. It’s one thing to experience playing in a state championship game, but to win it is another thing entirely. It was special to have them on the team being able to experience that as players.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.