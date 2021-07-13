Mildred Ann Moore Balch "Millie"/"Mimi," 83, of Athens, passed away Friday, July 9, 2021 at Athens-Limestone Hospital. Service will be 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at First Baptist Church with Joel Carwile, Joe Teal and Andy Balch officiating. Visitation will be 1 p.m. until service time a…