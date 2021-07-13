Rocket City Trash Pandas shortstop Luis Aviles Jr. was named the Double-A South Player of the Week for the week ending July 11.
He hit .400 (8-for-20) with six home runs, 11 RBIs, seven runs scored, a .520 on-base percentage and a 1.400 slugging percentage over a five-game span against the Montgomery Biscuits.
In his first home game as a member of the Trash Pandas, Aviles, originally a Milwaukee Brewers draft pick, had two home runs and a double.
The next night Aviles accounted for all of two RBIs by the Trash Pandas. He had a solo home run and a RBI double.
His most impressive showing was Thursday, July 8. He led off the game with a solo home run. Then with the game tied and two outs in the bottom of the ninth, Aviles hit a walkoff three-run home run over the left field wall to give the Trash Pandas a 7-4 win.
The following night Aviles continued his hit streak to four games with a two-run blast.
His home run streak ended Saturday.
Aviles has a batting average of .273 with six home runs and 15 RBIs in 16 games so far with the Trash Pandas.
Aviles signed with the Los Angeles Angels in November 2019 and is playing his first full season with Rocket City. He spent his first seven seasons in the Brewers organization after being selected in the 30th round in the 2013 MLB draft.
