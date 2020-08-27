East Limestone was held to 182 total yards by small school powerhouse Mars Hill Bible in a 21-0 defeat Thursday night.
The Indians, who usually bolster a strong rushing attack, were completely held in check by the Mars Hill defense. East gained only 133 rushing yards on 43 attempts. Jordan Gardner was the leading rusher with 53 yards on 11 attempts. Kollin Swart rushed for 47 yards on 11 carries as well.
All of Mars Hill's touchdowns came on big plays. The Panthers opened the scoring in the first minute of the game, when Griffin Hanson tossed a 70-yard touchdown pass to Damian Thompson.
Mars Hill expanded its lead to 14-0 midway through the second quarter on another Hanson touchdown pass, this one a 30-yarder to Hunter Kilpatrick.
After neither team scored in the third quarter, Mars Hill put the game away early in the fourth on a 50-yard touchdown run by Peyton Higgins.
Mars Hill finished the game with 284 yards, with 174 of those coming in the first half.
East Limestone opens up region play next Friday by traveling to take on Lee-Huntsville.
