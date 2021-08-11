Fall is in the air, and that means the Athens High School sports teams are getting geared up for another season. The Athens High School Booster Club will host Meet the Eagles at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Athens Stadium. There is no charge for admission. Each team, as well as the band, will be recognized on the field.
“I am so thankful to be a part of this amazing community. It’s is such a blessing to have this great group of leaders to put on this event. Our whole team is grateful for everything we are blessed with,” said Josè Velma, AHS senior Golden Eagles football player.
This event is co-sponsored by First National Bank and Chik-fil-a of Athens.
“Meet the Eagles is a great way to meet the student athletes and get in the Golden Eagle spirit. We are proud to support this event and wish all of the teams the best in their season,” Russ Mitchell of First National Bank said.
The Booster Club supports all of the officially recognized AHS athletic programs: band, baseball, basketball, cheer, cross country, dance, football, golf, soccer, softball, swim, tennis, track and field, volleyball and wrestling. Funds are primarily raised through selling of the fall sports program, parking fees collected at games and a spring golf tournament. One hundred percent of all of the funds raised are invested directly in the teams. A few of the ways the club supports the teams are by taking coach requests for equipment and other items, providing scholarships and helping fund Hudl accounts.
“On behalf of all of our AHS athletes, please come out and support the official kickoff of their athletic season at our annual “Meet the Eagle” event. It’s a great opportunity to personally interact with our players, coaches and staff, as well as wish them all a successful year. We want to thank First National Bank and Chick-fil-A for their generous support of this event and we look forward to driving additional support and members for our AHS Booster Club,” AHS Booster Club President Chris Seibert said.
Meet the Eagles serves as the membership drive for the Booster Club. Anyone interested in becoming a member is encouraged to attend Monday night. You can also email athensboosterclub@gmail.com for more information.
“We hope the community will be as supportive to the Eagles, as the Eagles strive to be for our community. Please come out and meet us. We love your support,” senior cheerleader Mary Claire Besh said.
