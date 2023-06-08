The 40th Anniversary Alabama State Games is this week and Founder Ron Creel said that the goal is to make all athletes in Alabama feel encouraged to compete.
A press release from the State Games emphasizes the values that they agree upon: “to use sports as a vehicle to emphasize and encourage the value of academics, living a healthy lifestyle and good citizenship.”
The Miracle League games are played on custom fields with rubberized turf which can help prevent injuries and provide access for athletes with mobility challenges. The press release said that the Miracle League has created this “literal field of dreams that is accessible to all” for children with disabilities to be able to play safely and have fun.
“They have been told since birth all the things their child will never be able to do, but in our programs, they get to see their child excel and do things they never dreamed would be possible,” said Jane Dorough, the tournament director for the Games Miracle League event.
She said that playing in the State Games is important to getting the league recognition.
“We are able to show everyone that these athletes are just like everyone else and have the ability to play in an environment that lets them be their true amazing selves,” Dorough said.
The Miracle League has been a part of the State Games since 2015. This year’s games features more than 20 different sports. The press release said “none of them are more heartwarming and worthwhile than the excitement and joy found in the Miracle League.”
