Mr. 5,000: Murr reaches lofty points plateau

Lindsay Lane Christian Academy's Tommy Murr is doing things never before seen in the history of Alabama high school basketball.
The senior, who already set the state points record earlier this year, became the first player in the history of the state to score 5,000 career points, breaking the milestone Saturday against R.A. Hubbard in the third-place game of the Helen Keller Hospital Bracy Invitational at Deshler High School.
Murr came into the game needing 19 points to reach the milestone and didn't waste a lot of time. After scoring 18 points in the first quarter, Murr hit a jumper from the left wing with 7:29 remaining in the second quarter to set the mark.
Murr wound up scoring 60 points in the game, though the Lions ultimately lost to the Chiefs 83-72. It is the second-highest number of points Murr has scored in a game, behind the 61 he scored last year against Sheffield in an 84-77 win.
“There's really nothing to compare it to,” Lindsay Lane coach, and Murr's father, Steve Murr said. “I've been coaching for a long time and have never had a kid that could produce so much. We played three games in three days (in the tournament), and he has not had a sub in any of the three games. When people talk about being tired, that's what it looks like.”
Tommy Murr said while he would rather the milestone would have come in a victory, it was still an exciting moment for him, his family and his school.
“I'm very honored and blessed, and really grateful for the abilities God has given me and how I've been able to use them,” Tommy Murr said. “I think it's good for the school and the community, and I've really enjoyed it.”
Tommy Murr said playing his high school career for his father made the milestone extra special.
“Getting to do it with my dad as coach was great,” he said. “Not many people get to do that, no matter how many points they score. That's special, and it means more to me than any number.”
Lindsay Lane defeated Hubbard earlier this season, but they were missing four regular players for Saturday's game due to either injury or illness. That forced Steve Murr to pull freshmen from the junior varsity team to make their varsity debut.
Tommy Murr kept the Lions in the game with his dazzling scoring performance, which even had the R.A. Hubbard fans applauding near the end of the game, but Lindsay Lane couldn't get a defensive stop as they tired in the fourth quarter. Hubbard led 58-51 after three quarters and outscored the Lions 25-21 in the fourth to pull away for the double-digit win. Murr scored all 21 of Lindsay Lane's fourth-quarter points.
“We were very undermanned tonight, so that was a different look for us,” Steve Murr said. “We played some freshmen that have never played in a varsity game before, and they gave us some good minutes. They've got a lot of talent; they just haven't had any experience at the varsity level.”
R.A. Hubbard was led by Tyrus Johnson, who scored 28 points, and Montoya Kelly, who added 18.
Lindsay Lane (11-7) still has a month left in its season for Tommy Murr to keep scoring points, and 5,500 is not out of sight. While this year has been a whirlwind for the Lipscomb University signee, Tommy Murr said the scoring records are something he will appreciate more as time goes on.
“When you're 17 and go practice to practice and game to game, it's easy to not be grateful for those things and just let them fly by,” he said. “But when you take a step back and think, it really is something to be grateful for and honored by. I'm sure one day I'll sit back and say, 'I did all that?'”
