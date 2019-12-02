Murr breaks high school state scoring record

Lindsay Lane Christian senior Tommy Murr has been setting milestone after milestone in his storied high school career. Now, he has set the biggest mark of all — the all time leading scorer in Alabama high school history.
Murr, who set the single-season state high school scoring record last year with 1,442 points, broke the career record with 46 points Saturday in an 81-79 loss to New Site (Mississippi) in the Lighthouse Classic in Corinth, Mississippi.
Murr now has 4,564 career points, passing the 4,555 points scored by Parkway Christian's Jeremy Monceaux from 1998-2002.
Murr still has more than 20 games left in the season to pull into a class by himself. He has a real chance to surpass 5,000 career points, which would put him among the top scorers of all time nationally, according to the National Federation of State High School Associations record book.
“Sometimes it's cool to sit down and clear your mind of everything and say, 'Wow, I'm so blessed to be in this position,'” Murr said. “It's not something that when you start playing, you think 'I want 5,000 points,' but now that it's here, it came really fast and kind of snuck up on me. I'm excited about it, but try not to think about it too much.”
The state record was the capper to a fantastic month for Murr, who signed to play collegiately with Lipscomb University in Nashville, Tennessee next season.
Murr's record-breaking 46 points weren't quite enough to see them beat New Site. The Lions led 18-14 after one quarter, but were outscored 31-15 in the second quarter and were down 44-31 at the half.
They fought back in the second half, but came up just short. Charlie Morrison scored 13 points for Lindsay Lane.
