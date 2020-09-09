People will be able to enjoy the outdoors and get a good round of golf in Saturday morning while also benefitting local children.
The Limestone County NAACP will host its annual Educational Golf Classic, with funds going toward the Limestone NAACP's many educational youth programs.
The tournament will take place at Southern Gayles Golf Course, 22230 Mooresville Road, Athens. Registration begins at 7 a.m. Saturday with a shotgun start set for 8 a.m.
Tournament organizer Al Rainey said the tournament began in 2012 and has been getting bigger each year. It has been held at several different golf courses around the area but has settled on a home at Southern Gayles. This will be the third-consecutive year the tournament will take place at that location.
“It looks like we've found a home now,” Rainey said. “Everything is working really well.”
Rainey said some of the programs the golf tournament proceeds go toward is the Steps Reading Club, which is a reading program for 3-13 year olds, and the NAACP scholarship program, the ACT-SO, a nationally competitive Academic Olympics and the Martin Luther King Jr. annual oratorical contest.
“That's where the proceeds will be going, and we're happy to be able to support those worthy causes, Rainey said.”
The tournament will be a two-man scramble, and Rainey said there are about 15 teams pledged to participate so far. He said he is pleased with the turnout, considering the COVID-19 pandemic that has caused havoc throughout the year.
“The turnout surprised me with the virus and everything,” Rainey said. “It's pretty easy to be socially distanced while you're golfing, so it looks like we're going to have a pretty good turnout. I'm looking forward to having a good tournament.”
For more information about the tournament, contact Rainey at raineya34@gmail.com or 256-684-7311.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.