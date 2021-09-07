Rocket City Trash Pandas third baseman Mitch Nay was named Double-A South Player of the Month for the month of August.
During the month of August, in 24 games, Nay hit .333 (29-for-87) with six home runs and 14 RBIs. He also led the league in runs scored with 19 and had 52 total bases.
Nay accounted for nine multi-hit games and reached base in 17 of the 24 games he played.
In total, he holds a batting average of .239 with 23 home runs and 50 RBIs in just under 100 games played.
This is Nay's first season in the Los Angeles Angels' organization. He was originally drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays back in the 2012 MLB Draft
