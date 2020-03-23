New UAB coach Kennedy braces for 'most unusual' basketball season

In this Jan. 9, 2018, file photo, Mississippi head coach Andy Kennedy reacts to a call during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Auburn in Auburn, Ala. UAB has hired former Mississippi coach Andy Kennedy to lead its basketball program. The Blazers announced Kennedy's return to his alma mater on Friday. A two-time Southeastern Conference coach of the year and the Rebels' winningest coach, Kennedy remains the second-leading scorer in UAB program history.