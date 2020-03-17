With the sports world being put on hold for at least the next few weeks due to the new coronavirus COVID-19, we are looking to get more creative with our sports stories.
We would like to publish a series looking back at great teams and players, no matter the sport. Teams that won state championships, remarkable events that live on in your memories and players who went on to great individual success are all stories we want to explore.
If you have anyone in mind, email jeff@athensnews-courier.com and let us know.
