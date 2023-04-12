Former Athens High School football standout Ollie McGee didn’t know what his head coach Larry McCoy saw in him as a defensive end. The 2023 Limestone County Sports Hall of Fame inductee only weighed 150 pounds as sophomore at AHS and felt he just wasn’t good enough to play on a defense stacked with future college players. But, McCoy knew that McGee was going to be up to the task. “Ollie had a lot of skill and ability,” said McCoy. “He moved well and was a good athlete. Plus, he was tough as a pine knot and would knock your head off.”
McGee would go on to start three years for the Golden Eagles and was part of back to back (1975 and 1976) state champions in football. When he wasn’t causing havoc in the opponent’s backfield during the fall, you could find McGee participating on the AHS track and field team during the spring. The Golden Eagles earned multiple state championships during McGee’s career as a two-sport star. It is that fact that McGee is most proud of when talking about his career at Athens High School. “We won two state championships in football and six state championships in track and field. Winning eight state championships is the biggest highlight of my playing career. I had a lot of wonderful teammates and the team chemistry in both sports was great,” said McGee.
While the team-first attitude of McGee would help generate the state championships, individual awards would find their way to his trophy case. In football, he was named All-Area as well earning Most Valuable Lineman in the area. He was named to the TVC (Tennessee Valley Conference) and All-State teams. McGee was chosen to play in the Alabama high school football All-Star game after his senior year with AHS. In track and field, he was the state indoor high jump champion in 1977.
His talent and production on the gridiron would help McGee earn a football scholarship to the University of North Alabama. He was a four-year starter for the Lions as a defensive back while helping the Lions earn a conference championship. McGee’s senior season was cut short to a leg injury.
Losing most of his last year playing football is one of the reason’s being inducted into the Limestone County Sports Hall of Fame is special for McGee. “It helps close the book on my playing career. It was tough to end my career with the leg injury. I now have some closure. I had some great teammates and coaches along the way. I did my best to help my teams win. It is a great honor to be inducted into the hall of fame,” said McGee.
McGee being inducted in the Limestone County Sports Hall of Fame validates what Larry McCoy thought about the slightly built sophomore defensive end in 1975. “I am so proud of Ollie being inducted,” said McCoy, a 2007 LCSHOF inductee. “He is a very deserving selection. He was a very productive player for us and a good student.”
