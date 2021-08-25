Rocket City Trash Pandas outfielder Orlando Martinez was named Double-A South Player of the week for the week ending Aug. 22.
Martinez's honor now makes five total league awards for Rocket City in its inaugural season. Kyle Tyler and Cooper Criswell each were named Pitcher of the Week, and David MacKinnon was named Player of the Month in June. Luis Aviles Jr. received the Player of the Week award July 11.
Martinez hit .458 (11-for-24) with two home runs, four RBIs, five runs scored, two doubles and one triple within a seven-game span against the Chattanooga Lookouts.
He has spent his entire professional career with the Los Angeles Angels organization after he was signed as an international free agent back in 2017.
This season, Martinez is hitting .257 (87-for-339) with 15 home runs and 47 RBIs.
