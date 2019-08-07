Parker Track Club brings home 10 medals at America Games

Facing off against athletes from 35 states didn't faze the athletes of Parker Track Club, as they took home a total of 10 medals from the America Games in Lynchburg, Virginia, last weekend.
The Parker Track Club, based in Madison and run by Kirk Parker, trains track and field athletes from Limestone County, Madison County and Huntsville.
The standout performer of the meet was Kirk Parker's grandson, Joe Quez Parker, a seventh-grade student at Athens Middle School. He took second place in the 80-meter hurdles, second in the 200-meter dash, third in the 100-meter dash and third in the long jump in his age group.
Joe Quez had a record-breaking season, including beating the No. 2-ranked hurdler in the nation in a meet earlier this year. He lost only one out of 10 races in the 80-meter hurdles, and his one loss in the America Games came to the No. 1-ranked hurdler in the nation in his age group.
Joe Quez only started running the 80-meter hurdles this year, but he is already ranked No. 10 in the nation in his age group in that discipline. He also broke two meet records and set personal best records in the 100- and 200-meter dashes, as well as the long jump.
Rhys Dorsey also performed well at the America Games, taking home first place in the high jump, second in the 100-meter dash, second in the long jump and third in the 80-meter hurdles in his age group.
Dustin Hauke also won two medals at the America Games, finishing second in the high jump and third in the 300-meter hurdles in his age group.
Kirk Parker said it took a lot of people to make the trip to Virginia possible for his athletes.
“I would like to thank all who donated to the Parker Track Club that made this trip possible,” he said. “I also want to thank Coach Zek and Luela Parker, Coach James Weaver and Steve and Paul Parker for dedicating their time to make this possible for the Parker Track Club.”
