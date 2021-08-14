Members of the Parker Track Club placed second, third and 12th in the nation in respective events after competing at the 55th AAU Junior Olympics in Houston, Texas, this past week from July 29-Aug.7. There were youth athletes from all over the country in attendance.
Each of the 19 participants from the Parker Track Club set a personal record in their events.
Alanna Early placed second in the nation in the 100 meters for girls 8-under with times of 14:72, 15.21, and 14.76. She also placed third in the nation in 200-meters with times of 31:46, 29:79, and 30.03.
Jo Quez Parker finished 12th in the nation in 14-under 100-meter hurdles and also turned in an excellent time of 28:22 in the 200-meter hurdles. Alvia Urritia, in the 12-under girls 400-meters, finished with a time of 1:06.
“We had a good time out there in hot Texas,” Zek Parker said, head coach of the Parker Track Club. “We had a lot of fun out there, and we proved that we have some Junior Olympians from North Alabama.”
Amaria Lewis finished with a time of 15.66 in the girls 9-under 100 meters and 32:56 in 200-meters. Samiah Harden finished with times of 1:12 in the 9-under 400-meters and 2:59 in the 800-meters.
In the girls 15-16 year-old 4x100 relay, Lexi Fooshee, Jerneisha Lewis, Jakeisha Lewis, and Kristin Boyd had a time 51.35. Allahna Lucas, Kalley Lett, Meyah Miller and Miranda Waver finished with a time of 52.03 in the same event. In the 14-year-old boys 4x100 relay, Sawyer Andrews, Bryce Andrews, Caleb Sanders and Jo Quez Parker had a time of 49.63.
Sanders participated in four events, including the boys 14-year-old 100-meter, finishing with a time of 11.82, 24.72 in the 200-meter hurdle and a long jump of 5.17-meters. Nine-year-old Max Patterson finished with a 5.01-meter shot put and finished with 3:04 in the 800-meters. Zyon Gray threw the discus 18.53 meters and the javelin 16.54 meters. Eleven-year-old Parker King threw the discus 12.03 meters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.