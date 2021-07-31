It wasn’t always football for new Elkmont head football coach Michael Pendergrast. He coached golf last year at Lee High School, tennis at Austin High School before that and even coached soccer for one season, which he admits wasn’t his sport. Football is, and once he got a call from Elkmont Principal Elizabeth Cantrell, he felt it was meant to be.
Pendergrast split time between Tuscumbia High School and Deshler High School before attending University of North Alabama where he served as a student assistant for the Lions football team from 2008-2010 and a graduate assistant from 2011-2013. He served as a full-time defensive assistant until 2015. As years went by, he went from James Clements High School, back to UNA then to Austin High and most recently Lee High School.
He graduated from UNA in 2011 with a major in social science and education and got his master’s degree in geography. He will be teaching history at Elkmont.
While he has plenty of coaching experience, he wasn’t always sure he wanted to be a coach. What swayed him was watching football on television and thinking about encouragement he’d received from an old coach of his.
“I knew it was something I wanted to do realistically. My high school coach at Deshler, John Mothershed, instilled that in me to want to be a coach,” Pendergrast said. “But originally I wanted to be an engineer like my dad, but I didn’t want to pay for the school. So, I was like I’m going to be a coach.”
Pendergrast was officially hired has the new head football coach at Elkmont back on May 27, and while he applied for many head coaching jobs, he’s grateful that this was the one he got, and ultimately, the one that felt right.
“I had actually forgotten I applied for the Elkmont job until Ms. Cantrell called me a couple weeks later and asked me to come in for an interview,” he said. “I called my wife and told her that Elkmont called and wanted to interview me. I just thought 'this could be awesome.'”
Pendergrast said he was blown away by the people he interviewed with in the process due in large part to Cantrell.
“After I received a call from her, I came up and looked at the facilities, and I just needed a couple days to think about it,” Pendergrast said. “I took it as a sign that God wanted me here.”
Elkmont hasn’t had a ton of success on the football field as of late, with its last playoff appearance coming in 2014. Pendergrast realizes that, but it’s something he plans to change and move back in the right direction in time.
“We’re going to develop a mentality of just toughness and meanness, but not old school, dirty football. We want to play with integrity,” he said. “But from whistle to whistle, we are going to move our tails. We’re going to show up, we’re going to be in games and we’re always going to compete.”
Since being hired back in May, he’s had an opportunity to meet with players, practice and get to know them day in and day out on and off the field. The transition couldn’t have gone better.
“I feel like the players have bought in 100%,” he said. “I think we have surrounded them with coaches who feel like they’re teaching them and pushing them. We’re not cussing at them, we’re not dogging them. We’re just setting the standard a little bit higher and making them meet those expectations, and so far, they seem to like it. As far as the kids’ respectability and attitudes, it’s all here.”
The transition has also been great within the Elkmont community, according to Pendergrast, and he and his family have grown to love it.
“There’s a lot of resources here and the people are willing to help,” Pendergrast said. “They have welcomed me and my family, and anything that I have asked they have helped.”
