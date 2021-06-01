FLY LIKE AN EAGLE
Terrance “Quez" Watkins, who just finished up his rookie season at wide receiver with the Philadelphia Eagles, will be hosting a free one-day football camp Saturday at Athens Stadium.
The camp is open to kids between the ages of 6-18 and will he held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Campers will be split up by age group and positions to learn the fundamentals and proper techniques at each position.
Watkins attended Athens High School. As a senior at Athens, he was named second team 6A All-State. He caught 44 passes for 847 yards and 12 touchdowns that season. He continued his football career at Southern Miss, where he put up 2,404 receiving yards with 17 touchdowns in just three seasons. He was a first-team All-Conference USA selection as a junior for the Golden Eagles, tallying 1,178 receiving yards and six touchdowns.
He was drafted in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He had seven receptions for 106 receiving yards in his first season in the NFL.
